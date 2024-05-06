Mobile store owner held for selling fake SIM cards in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 28-year-old shopkeeper who runs a mobile store has been arrested for allegedly supplying fake SIM cards that were used to cheat people, police said adding they had received a tip-off a few hours before the raid. A 28-year-old shopkeeper who runs a mobile store has been arrested for allegedly supplying fake SIM cards that were used to cheat people in Gurugram. (Representational Image)

The suspect was identified as Anand Yadav of Siblapur Seelhatta of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He currently lives in Kapashera, Delhi. He was arrested from Kapashera Border Road, in Dundahera, police said.

The police team seized 48 fake SIM cards from the accused. Based on the seizure of a large number of fake SIM cards from the suspect, a case has been registered against him under relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Department (West) in Gurugram.

Siddhant Jain, deputy commissioner of police, said that they had received information that Yadav was selling fake SIM cards. “Acting on the information, the police team reached Kapashera Border Road, Dundahera near the Hanuman Temple, where they apprehended Yadav. During questioning, he revealed that whenever a customer came to buy a new SIM card, he activated the SIM card by taking their Aadhaar number, fingerprint and photo. He then returned the money to the customer, claiming that the SIM card had not been activated. After the customer left, he illegally sold the activated SIM card without any proper documents to others. He sold the SIM cards for anything between ₹500 to ₹1000,” Jain said.

According to the police, Yadav confessed that he had supplied at least 50 such SIM cards recently, but he may have supplied over 100 fake cards last year to different people.