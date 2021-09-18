MoHUA secretary says Ludhiana’s smart city projects have picked up pace

At a time when different projects taken up under the smart city mission are moving at a snail’s pace, Durga Shanker Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs(MoHUA), reviewed the ongoing projects during his visit to the city on Friday.

Mishra visited the city to review the projects being taken up under different flagship schemes of the union government and conducted a meeting with the officials at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Officials from Amritsar, Kapurthala, Patiala among other areas were also invited to give presentations on the projects being taken up in their respective districts.

Mishra stated that the situation has improved and directed the authorities to further expedite the projects and keep a check on the quality of work.

Following this, he conducted field inspections to check the ongoing work at the sewer treatment plant (STP) in Jamalpur area; Sarabha Nagar main market; Malhar Road; mini rose garden in Kidwai Nagar; Sidhwan canal waterfront projectand animal birth control centre (stray dog sterilisation centre) in Haibowal dairy complex. Mishra also met a few beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana in Anandpuri Mohalla in Subhash Nagar near Basti Jodhewal.

During his visit to Sarabha Nagar main market, Mishra also interacted with a fruit vendor. He appreciated that the vendor was registered under PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme(SVANidhi yojana) under which loans are provided to street vendors. Encouraging digital mode of payment, he purchased fruit from the vendor and paid him for the same online.

AK Sinha, principal secretary, local bodies department, and Pardeep Sabharwal, MC commissioner, among other MC officials, accompanied Mishra.

Mishra said,” The visit was scheduled to review projects which have been proposed and are taken up under the mission. The smart city projects were moving at a slow pace initially when Ludhiana was selected among those to be developed as smart cities. But the situation has improved now and the projects have picked up pace.”

MC authorities remain on toes

Meanwhile, the MC authorities remained busy making last-ditch efforts to present a cleaner look of the city. MC teams of dog catchers were seen catching stray dogs from Sarabha Nagar even during rainfall as Mishra was supposed to visit the market in the evening. Teams were also deployed to drain out rainwater that was accumulated in the city.