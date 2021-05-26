Money laundering case: ED raids properties of Anil Deshmukh’s ‘aides’ in Nagpur

Troubles for former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh could mount as Enforcement Directorate sleuths on Tuesday raided properties of some businessmen in Nagpur who reportedly have close proximity with the politician. ED is investigating allegations of money laundering based on a complaint by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

It is learnt that three of Deshmukh’s close associates in Nagpur had come under ED’s radar after their bank transactions had linked them to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and his family.

According to reports, the ED team raided at least three places, including the residence and offices of businessman Sagar Bhatewar at Shivaji Nagar. Bhatewar is said to have had some financial dealings with the Nagpur-based politician, who is also facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the allegations, following a high court order. Despite repeated attempts, Bhatewar did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

The Central agency also raided the houses and offices of two other businessmen, reportedly close to the former home minister, at Jafar Nagar and Sadar areas in west Nagpur. It was said that ED had seized laptops and vital documents from these places. ED had earlier registered offences against Deshmukh based on by CBI’s first information report (FIR). CBI had raided Deshmukh’s Civil Lines residence at Nagpur last month and seized several documents, along with some cash. ED had also recorded the statement of a bar owner in Mumbai in connection to the case and also summoned some more people. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked to dismiss assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and other police personnel to collect ₹100 crore every month from establishments in Mumbai.