Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Monkey benevolence leaves money owner poorer by 28K in UP’s Auriya

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Updated on: Aug 26, 2025 08:11 pm IST

A monkey at a tehsil office in Auriya district scattered ₹80,000, leaving the owner with only ₹52,000 as locals denied returning the rest.

A monkey became the reason for an unexpected largesse for some people and a huge loss to the owner, at the tehsil office in Bidhuna, in Auriya district, as it flung currency notes in the air during peak office hours, on Monday.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

As the story goes, Rohitash Chandra, a private school teacher from Dodapur village, had come to the tehsil office to execute a land deed. He had placed 80,000 in a bag inside his motorcycle’s boot. While he was occupied with legal formalities, a monkey prised open the boot and carried away the bag.

Finding no food inside the bag, the irritated animal began tossing currency into the air. In the ensuing scramble, only 52,000 could be retrieved with the help of onlookers, while nearly 28,000 vanished into the crowd.

“I kept asking people to return the money, but everyone denied,” said a visibly upset Chandra.

Locals said the menace of monkeys at the tehsil campus is routine. They often snatch bags, documents, and food items, at times chewing or tearing important papers, leaving litigants to bear the consequences.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Monkey benevolence leaves money owner poorer by 28K in UP’s Auriya
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On