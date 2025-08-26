Monkey benevolence leaves money owner poorer by 28K in UP’s Auriya

A monkey became the reason for an unexpected largesse for some people and a huge loss to the owner, at the tehsil office in Bidhuna, in Auriya district, as it flung currency notes in the air during peak office hours, on Monday. For representation only (Sourced)

As the story goes, Rohitash Chandra, a private school teacher from Dodapur village, had come to the tehsil office to execute a land deed. He had placed ₹80,000 in a bag inside his motorcycle’s boot. While he was occupied with legal formalities, a monkey prised open the boot and carried away the bag.

Finding no food inside the bag, the irritated animal began tossing currency into the air. In the ensuing scramble, only ₹52,000 could be retrieved with the help of onlookers, while nearly ₹28,000 vanished into the crowd.

“I kept asking people to return the money, but everyone denied,” said a visibly upset Chandra.

Locals said the menace of monkeys at the tehsil campus is routine. They often snatch bags, documents, and food items, at times chewing or tearing important papers, leaving litigants to bear the consequences.