Monsoon revival on the cards for Pune, state: IMD

PUNE For August, Pune district has reported a rainfall deficiency of 64 per cent as of August 26, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

As the third monsoon break continues, the city is reporting a rainfall deficiency of 42.7 mm June 1 and August 26.

“For Pune city, till August 29, the city will witness cloudy skies and light rainfall. The ghat areas around August 31, may receive isolated heavy rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune.

All four subdivisions of Maharashtra will receive good rainfall due to various weather systems in the next few days said IMD officials.

“Isolated moderate rainfall is forecasted in Central Maharashtra till August end. Normal rainfall is forecasted in Maharashtra in the month of September,” said Kashyapi.

Along with Pune district, Satara, Sangli, Amravati and Chandrapur districts in the State are also reporting a rainfall deficiency of over 60 per cent in August, while Maharashtra as a whole is reporting deficient rainfall of 42 per cent.

Weather officials noted that actual rainfall in August in the state was 144 millimetres (mm) against the normal rainfall of 247.5 mm.

“The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs along the foothills of Himalayas. It is very likely to shift gradually southwards from

August 28. Currently, one upper air cyclonic circulation is located in the Northwest Bay of Bengal. Around 28, this circulation is likely to form a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal. One east-west shear zone exists and the offshore trough is from Karnataka to Kerala. One cyclonic circulation is present over Vidarbha,” said Kashyapi.