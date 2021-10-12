Monsoon withdraws from east Vidarbha: IMD

PUNE The Southwest Monsoon’s withdrawal from east Vidarbha began on Monday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Withdrawal from Pune and Mumbai has been forecast on October 14.

On Monday, Pune city did not witness any rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that the other parts of the state may also see a withdrawal by October 14.

Kashyapi added that rainfall activity is likely to reduce in Puhne from October 12 onwards.

As per the weather department the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Jharkhand, Bihar, some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and parts of Odisha and West Bengal.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal; some more parts of Maharashtra, Odisha and some parts of northeast India till October 13,” said IMD officials.