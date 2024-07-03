Monsoon worsens garbage menace at APMC Turbhe; waste management project planned

NAVI MUMBAI: After the onset of the monsoon, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex at Turbhe is witnessing an increase in the agriculture produce garbage, strewn across its five wholesale markets. Hence, APMC authorities are working on a waste management project for a permanent solution to the garbage problem. Navi Mumbai, India - July 2, 2024:(Video grab) Monsoon worsens garbage menace at APMCwaste management project planned in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (Photo by / HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Garbage collection has always been a major issue in the market where around 60 tonne of garbage is generated every day, with the volume increasing to over 75 tonne during the monsoon. Adding to the woes, there are no garbage bins, and the waste is dumped in the open by the traders.

The situation has worsened because of waterlogging due to the rains, as the dumps of rotting, foul-smelling vegetables put the good produce also at risk of getting spoilt.

Kailas Tajne, president of the vegetable market association, said that as vegetables are highly perishable, these get damaged during transportation, and are thrown away.

“The market was flooded in the last few days due to the lethargy of the APMC officials. The garbage pickup and cleaning work is inadequate, and the underground chambers overflow in the monsoon as these are not cleaned,” he said.

Agreeing with him, Ashok Karpe, an onion wholesaler, said that the waste thrown away by them remains uncollected for almost the entire day. “Due to the rain, it rots further, and an unbearable stench emanates from it. We face health risks because of it.”

However, APMC secretary P L Khandagale cited many reasons for this unhealthy situation. “In vegetable and fruit markets, traders’ vehicles are often parked at the places where the waste lies. Hence, it cannot be picked up as the drivers go missing at the time of collection. I have asked my personnel to deflate the tyres of such vehicles,” he said.

He further said that a contract for garbage pick-up and transportation to the civic dumping ground has already been given. “The contractor has faced issues over dry and wet waste separation, and damage to their vehicles in the area where the wet waste is dumped. So, we are working on a waste management project at our level.”

Currently, APMC is studying the overall waste generated daily and monthly, and the required and available space. Officials have been appointed to prepare a feasible plan, and the project will be undertaken based on their final report.