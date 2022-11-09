Home / Cities / Others / Month-long electoral roll revision to start in U.P. from today

Month-long electoral roll revision to start in U.P. from today

Published on Nov 09, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said the special brief revision of electoral rolls was being done with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date.

ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will launch a month-long drive for revision of electoral rolls from Wednesday. The ECI has also imposed a ban on the transfer of officials concerned with the revision work without the permission of the commission, till January 5.

According to the commission’s instructions, the revision will not be done in the assembly segments under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency as they will go to polls on December 5.

The CEO said the chart of the electoral roll would be published on November 9 and objections would be invited till December 8.

For voter registration at polling stations, the dates for special campaign are fixed on November 12, 20 and 26 and December 4. On December 26, the claims and objections regarding the rolls will be settled and the final publication of the rolls will be done on January 5, 2023, he said.

Also, officials such as district election officer, deputy district election officer, district electoral registration officer and assistant electoral registration officer who are involved in the revision work cannot be transferred till January 5 without the prior permission of the poll panel.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
