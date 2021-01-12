Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai

A 24-year-old Thane resident was allegedly murdered by his mother and elder brother in Thane as they were upset with him over his alcohol addiction. The victim’s mother and brother had, along with their relative, slit the man’s throat and dumped it at Kasara Ghat on January 7.

Kasara police said they have arrested all the three accused on Monday.

On January 9, Kasara police received a call from the victim’s 28-year-old brother Shivaji Agale, stating that he had got a call from an unknown person who told him that the body of his younger brother Satish was found at Kasara Ghat.

“We found the body at the spot. We had taken the victim’s family along with us for identification of the body and began investigating the case. The call data revealed that the victim’s brother had not received any call from an unknown caller. So we became suspicious and began interrogating him and his mother. The victim’s mother then confessed to the crime,” said a police officer. The police refused to reveal the mother’s name.

The family said they took the step because Satish was unemployed and used to assault his mother and Agale under the influence of alcohol. He used to always ask his mother and Agale for money to buy alcohol and when they would not give him money, he would pick up fights with them.

“The mother and the brother in their statement said they were going through financial crisis during the lockdown. Agale had lost his job and used to do odd jobs to make their ends meet. When they could no longer bear the daily assaults, Agale, his mother and one of their relatives Amrut Birare, slit Satish’s throat when he was asleep. They packed the body in a gunny bag and dumped it at Kasara Ghat. His mother wanted perform his last rites, and thus made up the story of getting a call from an unknown caller, so that they could claim the body. We have arrested all three accused,” said senior inspector Suresh Manore from Kasara police station.