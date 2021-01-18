Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room
Three members of a family, including two children, died of suffocation as they slept with a coal-brazier (angithi) to keep themselves warm in a room at Hamadwala Uttad village in Ferozepur district on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Rajbir Kaur, 35, Sahilpreet, 12, and Ekampreet, 5.
Police sources said prima facie no foul play was suspected.
Rajbir’s father-in-law, Kewal Singh, first noticed the absence of the family on Monday morning. He was sleeping in another room but failed to notice the deaths until morning.
“The family has a few cattle at home. As Rajbir was not spotted at the time of milking the animals, Kewal got concerned as the room in which she and her sons were sleeping was locked from inside,” a family member said.
On breaking open the door, the extended family of the victims found them dead. Police took the bodies to the civil hospital in Ferozepur district for post-mortem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 cases of adverse reaction to vaccine reported in Pune dist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s positivity rate rises to 7.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII to dispatch Covishield to multiple countries by month-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
205 healthcare workers get Covid vaccine jab at NDA Khadakwasla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State’s three-tier sports plan for athletes aims to negate months lost to pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD to use three models to better weather forecasts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five steps to creating and registering a Last Will & Testament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monday Musings: Should the police act or not? When the law is made to order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No spectators at Attari border on Republic Day amid Covid pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad man sets 10-year-old son ablaze for not studying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox