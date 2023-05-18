Gurugram: A motorcyclist died after being allegedly hit by a scooterist speeding on the wrong side of a service lane on National Highway (NH-48) near Hero Honda Chowk, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Man killed after bikes collide on NH-48 service lane

Police said the deceased, identified as Saurabh Singh (27), was travelling towards Khandsa when the accident took place at about 9.30pm on Tuesday.

According to investigators, two men on a scooter collided with Singh’s motorcycle, injuring him grievously. Locals present at the spot rushed him to a nearby private hospital but looking at his condition, doctors referred him to the government hospital in Sector 10, where he was declared dead.

A senior police officer said the impact of the collision was so severe that Singh was flung into the air.

“The locals also helped Mohammad Anish (19), who was riding the scooter and Naushad Alam (18), sitting pillion and sent them to a private hospital with help of a police team that had reached the spot,” the officer said, adding that Anish was left with a fractured jaw.

On a complaint registered by the deceased’s brother Pawan Kumar, an FIR against was registered against Anish under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (hurting any person by acting rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or public safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 37 police station on Wednesday evening, said police.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said suitable action will be taken against Anish after he is discharged from the hospital.

