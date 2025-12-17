Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

MP government withdraws land pooling act

ByShruti Tomar
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 09:33 am IST

The state government had initially planned to acquire land from farmers in Ujjain under the Land Pooling Act to develop a sacred city for the Simhastha festival scheduled to be held in 2028

The Madhya Pradesh government has cancelled the Land Pooling Act in Ujjain after the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, announced a protest against the amendment order issued on November 17.

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) had warned of an agitation from December 26. (Madhya Pradesh assembly)
The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) had warned of an agitation from December 26. (Madhya Pradesh assembly)

In a late-night order, urban development department deputy secretary CK Sadhav said, “The state government had modified, i.e., amended, the proposed town development schemes numbers 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the Ujjain Development Authority under the provisions of Section 52(1)(b) of the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973 on November 17. The said order is hereby completely canceled.”

The order further read, “Therefore, the Government of Madhya Pradesh, in the public interest, under Section 52(1)(c) of the Madhya Pradesh Town and Country Planning Act, 1973, hereby revokes and completely cancels the proposed town development schemes numbers 8, 9, 10, and 11 of the Ujjain Development Authority.”

Also Read: Mohali: Congress celebrates withdrawal of land pooling policy

The state government had initially planned to acquire land from farmers in Ujjain under the Land Pooling Act to develop a sacred city for the Simhastha festival scheduled to be held in 2028.

However, the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh staged protests, declaring they would not provide farmland for permanent construction.

On November 17, the government amended its order, stating that land would be acquired only for the construction of roads and drainage systems.

BKS alleged that the state government cheated farmers by merely modifying the Land Pooling Act instead of withdrawing it completely.

On Sunday, the BKS held a meeting with 217 office-bearers from 18 districts and announced an indefinite sit-in protest at the administrative complex building starting December 26. The BKS alleged that the government had broken its promise to the farmers.

News / Cities / Other Cities / MP government withdraws land pooling act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Madhya Pradesh government has revoked the Land Pooling Act in Ujjain following protests from the Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and BJP MLAs against an amendment issued on November 17. Initially intended for land acquisition for the Simhastha festival, the government faced backlash for not fully withdrawing the act. The BKS plans an indefinite protest starting December 26.