Mohali: Congress celebrates withdrawal of land pooling policy

Senior Punjab Congress leader and former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu welcomed Punjab government's decision to withdraw anti-farmer Land Pooling Policy, calling it a major victory for the farmers and the Congress after a long and determined struggle. He said this decision is a significant achievement for the farmers of Punjab and everyone associated with agriculture.

To mark the repeal of the policy, celebrations were held at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Wednesday, where a large number of party workers and farmers gathered, distributed laddoos, and shared sweets to express their happiness. Former minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu were also present on the occasion.