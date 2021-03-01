MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner
PUNE The state civil service prelim examinations, conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 14.
Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao clarified that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule. “The restrictions will not affect pre-scheduled examinations and especially the competitive examinations. We have already received the list for the MPSC prelim exam centres and all the necessary arrangements will be made by the administration. The necessary precautions will be taken,” said Saurabh Rao.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
878 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Monday in Pune district
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos, confusion and technical glitches mark phase 2 of Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune biz sectors hard hit by Covid restrictions brace for another loss-making run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari wants MCCIA to replicate Nagpur’s pvt metro model in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panel initiates probe into Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising air pollution led to 41,090 deaths in Punjab in 2019: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana seeks SC approval to restart mining in Gurugram, Faridabad Aravallis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Monday musings: Tragic case of a woman, a minister and the Pune Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eatery owner’s son succumbs to injuries days after attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘67% health, 59% frontline workers vaccinated in JK’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Azad heaps praise on PM for remaining connected to his roots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Had thought of quitting saffron party after being asked to step down for exposing corruption: Shanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fazilka villagers oppose setting up of distillery, continue to block NH-7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox