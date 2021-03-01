MPSC prelims will be conducted as per schedule: Pune divisional commissioner

PUNE The state civil service prelim examinations, conducted by Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), are scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, March 14.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao clarified that the exam will be conducted as per the schedule. “The restrictions will not affect pre-scheduled examinations and especially the competitive examinations. We have already received the list for the MPSC prelim exam centres and all the necessary arrangements will be made by the administration. The necessary precautions will be taken,” said Saurabh Rao.