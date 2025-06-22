MPSP review meeting: Embrace tech, ensure counselling for students, says Yogi

Chief minister and chairman of the Maharana Pratap Educational Council, Yogi Adityanath, has emphasised that no student enrolled in any institution under the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) should face obstacles in their education due to financial difficulties. He urged institutional heads to support economically disadvantaged students, adopt technology, and ensure comprehensive career counselling for all students. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Chairing a review meeting on Saturday evening at the Digvijaynath Auditorium in the Gorakhnath Temple complex, CM Yogi took feedback on the ongoing activities and future plans of institutions run by MPSP.

“Just as life is not a mere formality, no institution should be treated as one. Every institution must have a clear mission, and its leadership must work with complete dedication instead of following outdated patterns,” he said. “Each institution should establish its own unique identity through collective efforts, healthy competition, discipline, punctuality, and innovation.”

The chief minister emphasised the need to foster a culture of excellence across all campuses. He noted that MPSP is not merely an organisation managing schools, colleges, or hospitals—it is dedicated to national development through education, healthcare, and service. The council, he said, was founded to promote nationalism and produce capable and committed citizens.

Addressing responsibilities of faculty members, CM Yogi urged teachers to lead by example in areas such as cleanliness and discipline. He stressed the importance of creating a positive atmosphere and maintaining clean, attractive campuses.

He directed all institutions to ensure that their campuses appear clean and refreshed by the time students return on July 1. Highlighting the importance of continuous staff development, he called for regular training workshops and reiterated the need to prioritize career counseling for students.

The chief minister also instructed schools and colleges to begin preparations for the grand centenary year celebrations of MPSP in 2032.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the Parishad, including Ramjanm Singh, Shailendra Pratap Singh, and Pramathnath Mishra; vice-chancellor of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Dr Surinder Singh; registrar Dr Pradeep Kumar Rao; and principals and heads of various institutions affiliated with MPSP, including schools, colleges, polytechnics, and health and medical science faculties.

ABDUR RAHMAN