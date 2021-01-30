Mumbai: After 15 years, Kisan Rail special train leaves for Delhi

The first Kisan Rail special train, on Thursday, left Dahanu Road railway station for Adarsh Nagar, New Delhi, with 60 ton of chikoos, after 15 years. In 1996, it was the last time that the special train with chikoos left for Delhi from Dahanu railhead.

The new train left Dahanu at 2.15am and will reach Delhi railhead on Friday, late night at around 11.45pm.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway (WR), said, “Kisan Rail will help the chikoo farmers to transport their produce at cheaper rates. The farmer will now get a good price for their agro-produce. From Dahanu, six coaches were made available to load the chikoos, while two coaches were loaded at Udvada, and 16 coaches were loaded at Valsad for Delhi,” said the official.

Achyut Patil, a chikoo farmer from Bordi, in Palghar, said, “Around 100-ton chikoos are produced at Dahanu. Earlier we transported them by trucks to New Delhi, but it cost us a lot. Now with the Kisan Rail, our transportation cost will be reduced.” Now we have learnt that the Kisan Rail will run twice a week from Dahanu, he added.

As per WR figures, from March 23, 2020, till January 27, 2021, around 2.39 lakh tonnes of perishable commodities, including fish, milk, medicines and other commodities were transported through 847 special parcel trains, and for the first time, chikoos were permitted to be transported in the special Kisan Rail train.