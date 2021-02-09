Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying ₹80 lakh, booked
Waliv police on Tuesday booked a Vasai-based builder for staging his own kidnapping on January 18, to evade payment of ₹80 lakh, that he had borrowed from 25 people.
According to police, the accused Ramsajivan Pal, 55, later started to work as a watchman in a Vapi firm.
Pal had borrowed money and promise to build chawls. The victims demanded their money back after they saw no progress in the project.
Senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Waliv police said, “On 19 January, Pal told his son that he was going to a Pelhar branch of a national bank to deposit a cheque. But he never returned home. His son Ramraj, 28, registered a case of kidnapping with us. During the investigation, we found that Pal did not go to the bank and had planned his kidnapping. We looked for Pal in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune and other areas, but in vain.”
“Ramraj told us that Pal would inform his creditors about his kidnapping and immediately switch off his phones. We traced the call locations, which led us to Vapi. We reached the spot to find Pal working as a watchman in a factory,” said Chowgule.
Pal was brought back to Vasai on Monday. “We will register a case of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Pal and are investigating further,” he said.
