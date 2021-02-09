IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh, booked
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked
others

Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked

Waliv police on Tuesday booked a Vasai-based builder for staging his own kidnapping on January 18, to evade payment of 80 lakh, that he had borrowed from 25 people
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:35 PM IST

Waliv police on Tuesday booked a Vasai-based builder for staging his own kidnapping on January 18, to evade payment of 80 lakh, that he had borrowed from 25 people.

According to police, the accused Ramsajivan Pal, 55, later started to work as a watchman in a Vapi firm.

Pal had borrowed money and promise to build chawls. The victims demanded their money back after they saw no progress in the project.

Senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Waliv police said, “On 19 January, Pal told his son that he was going to a Pelhar branch of a national bank to deposit a cheque. But he never returned home. His son Ramraj, 28, registered a case of kidnapping with us. During the investigation, we found that Pal did not go to the bank and had planned his kidnapping. We looked for Pal in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune and other areas, but in vain.”

“Ramraj told us that Pal would inform his creditors about his kidnapping and immediately switch off his phones. We traced the call locations, which led us to Vapi. We reached the spot to find Pal working as a watchman in a factory,” said Chowgule.

Pal was brought back to Vasai on Monday. “We will register a case of cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against Pal and are investigating further,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
A Kalyan police personnel is vaccinated at Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ Hindustan Times)
others

500 Thane cops vaccinated; KDMC chief takes the shot

By Anamika Gharat and Sajana Nambiar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Around 500 cops from Thane commissionerate have been vaccinated in the second phase in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A frontline worker takes a selfie while being vaccinated against Covid-19 at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
others

Poor response to post-Covid-19 rehab centre in Kalyan

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The post-Covid rehabilitation centre (daycare facility for pulmonary physiotherapy) which was functional in Kalyan for around 45 days was closed due to poor response from Covid recovered patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh, booked
Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked
others

Mumbai: Builder stages kidnapping to avoid repaying 80 lakh, booked

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:35 PM IST
Waliv police on Tuesday booked a Vasai-based builder for staging his own kidnapping on January 18, to evade payment of 80 lakh, that he had borrowed from 25 people
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook

By Prawesh Lama and Karn Pratap Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers protesters at Singhu border never allowed actor-activist Deep Sidhu to speak from the stage because of his “association with the ruling party” and his “extremist views”, said Harinder Happy, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- a group of 40 farm unions that is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SC stays AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest in casteist slur case

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from arrest to Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is facing multiple criminal cases in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly calling the Yogi Adityanath government ‘casteist’
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

NHAI to start work on crucial decongestion projects in Delhi this year

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Work on four major road infrastructure projects planned as part of a Rs50,000-crore plan to decongest Delhi and curb vehicular pollution will begin this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

39-year-old man found bludgeoned to death near Jagraon Bridge

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:30 PM IST
A 39-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death at the railway lines near Jagraon Bridge on Monday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Chimpu Kapoor was set to script new life in “tranquil Pune”, say close friends

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:17 PM IST
PUNE Rajiv Kapoor, aka Chimpu Kapoor, was the youngest of Raj Kapoor’s children and was in love with Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Transport Associations protest vehicle scrapping, petrol price hikes outside the RTOs across state

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE In a bid to oppose hiked fuel prices in the state and various other demands, members of the Goods and Passenger Transport Association protested outside the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jadhav challenges father-in-law Danve to contest next elections in Jalna

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 08:02 PM IST
PUNE: Former MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav, on Tuesday, challenged his father-in-law and BJP minister Raosaheb Danve, promising to defeat him in the next Lok Sabha elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

2020 admissions to engineering diploma courses up by 10% over 2019

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:48 PM IST
PUNE The admission process for various diploma courses under the state technical education department have been completed for this year (2020-21) and there has been an increase of 10 per cent in the overall admissions as compared to last year (2019)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC seeks consultants to advise on demolition of Sadhu Vaswani bridge

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:30 PM IST
PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will appoint consultants to advise on a proposed plan to demolish the flyover at Koregaon Park, known as the Sadhu Vaswani bridge
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Nihang assaults two cops with hammer in Ludhiana, arrested

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:58 PM IST
A nihang has been arrested for attacking two police personnel with a hammer at Tajpur Road on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Penpa Tsering, who lost to present president Lobsang Sangay in the 2016 elections, polled 24,488 votes against his nearest rival Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor), who got 14,544 votes. (HT Photo)
Penpa Tsering, who lost to present president Lobsang Sangay in the 2016 elections, polled 24,488 votes against his nearest rival Kelsang Dorjee Aukatsang (Kaydor), who got 14,544 votes. (HT Photo)
others

Penpa Tsering wins first round of Tibetan elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:31 PM IST
There were eight candidates in the fray for the post of sikyong or president of the Central Tibetan Administration. The election commission will declare the two finalists for the final round of elections on March 21, polling for which will be held on April 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.(nageshvelland/Facebook)
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman hearing an appeal filed by Fathima retained the High Court's condition that she should not use any media to hurt religious sentiments or feelings.(nageshvelland/Facebook)
others

Kerala HC order stopping Rehana Fathima from publishing her views stayed by SC

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The High Court had imposed strictures on Fatima who had uploaded a video of a cookery show on social media in which she was cooking "Gomatha Ularth".
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP