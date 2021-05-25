Mumbai man kills wife after she confronts him about his affair

An online food delivery app employee was arrested by Bhandup police on Sunday for allegedly strangling his wife to death when she confronted him over his affair.

According to the police, on Saturday, they had received a call from Sonu Jha, 27, who informed them that his wife Soni, 28, had become unresponsive after falling in the house.

The police reached the spot and rushed Soni to a hospital. “She was declared dead by the hospital, following which we registered an accidental death report in the case,” said senior inspector Sham Shinde of Bhandup police station.

Shinde said that Soni’s autopsy report stated that her death occurred due to strangulation.

“The victim had a ligature mark around her neck after which her death was ruled as a murder,” said Shinde.

They then detained Soni’s husband.

“Jha was the only person living with Soni and he was present in the house at the time of her death,” Shinde said.

During interrogation, Jha confessed that he had killed his wife by strangling her with a saree.

He told the police that they had married after a long courtship. However, after getting married, there were quarrels between the couple on regular occasions. Jha in his statement said that Soni was upset with his long hours of work and had found out about his extra-marital affair a few days ago.

“On Saturday when Jha returned from work, Soni confronted him about his affair. Enraged with the constant questioning, Jha picked up the victim’s saree and strangled her with it,” said Shinde.

The police then arrested Jha for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.