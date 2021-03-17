Mumbai: Man stabs 2 women, attempts to kill self in Vasai
Waliv police have booked a 30-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old woman and her mother with a knife in Vasai (East), on Monday. The man then attempted to kill himself by consuming poison.
According to Waliv police, the man went to the victim’s flat; when the victim opened the door, the man without warning pulled out a Swiss knife and stabbed her in the hand and hip. The mother intervened and tried to rescue her, however, the man stabbed her too. The accused then pulled out a bottle and consumed poison in a bid to kill himself said police.
The victims and the accused are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vasai. We have registered a case under section 324 (causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said an officer.
The accused claimed that the victim had secretly married him a few years back. The marriage was kept a secret from her parents.
“The accused wanted to stay with her, however, and the victim refused. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her. We are investigating all possible angles,” said an officer.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, a man stabbed three members of a family in Khanivade, Virar, and locked himself in the bathroom of the house. The locals handed him over to the Virar police. Police are investigating the case further.
