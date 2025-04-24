Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Apr 24, 2025 08:02 AM IST

Mumbai is on high alert after a terrorist attack in Kashmir, with increased security and police patrols at public spaces and key locations.

Mumbai: The city has been put on high alert, with security tightened at public spaces, after the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives.

Mumbai on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack
Mumbai on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai police commissioner , Vivek Phansalkar has issued an advisory ordering police forces to conduct night rounds around the city at regular intervals, while senior officers, especially, have been asked to work round the clock.

A senior IPS officer shared that they were made to patrol the city for any suspicious activities, especially at places such as beaches, five-star hotels, railway stations, shopping centres and any areas with high public gathering. CCTV cameras across the city are being monitored continuously, added the officer.

Additionally, security at the entry and exit points of the city has been increased. All the police stations, the crime branch and the anti-terrorism squad have been instructed to be alert to ensure safety.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Mumbai on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On