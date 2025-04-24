Mumbai: The city has been put on high alert, with security tightened at public spaces, after the terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region on Tuesday, which claimed 26 lives. Mumbai on high alert after Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai police commissioner , Vivek Phansalkar has issued an advisory ordering police forces to conduct night rounds around the city at regular intervals, while senior officers, especially, have been asked to work round the clock.

A senior IPS officer shared that they were made to patrol the city for any suspicious activities, especially at places such as beaches, five-star hotels, railway stations, shopping centres and any areas with high public gathering. CCTV cameras across the city are being monitored continuously, added the officer.

Additionally, security at the entry and exit points of the city has been increased. All the police stations, the crime branch and the anti-terrorism squad have been instructed to be alert to ensure safety.