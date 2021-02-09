Mumbai Police book gangster Chhota Rajan’s brother for extortion
Pantnagar police at Ghatkopar booked Dipak Nikalje, the brother of gangster Chhota Rajan, in an extortion case. Nikalje is accused of threatening committee members of a Ghatkopar society last week in connection with a slum rehabilitation authority (SRA) project.
The case is related to a dispute pertaining to a slum rehabilitation project in which two developers are interested. The police have also registered a case against a developer, Mukesh Patel, for conniving with Nikalje in the case.
The complainant in the case is an 80-year-old member of Sant Namdev Housing Society, who now lives in a transit camp at Govandi after the society went for redevelopment.
“The complainant has alleged that the accused forcibly took his as well as other members’ signatures on the vakalatnama (document stating the said lawyer will represent the litigant) at Nikalje’s bungalow in Chembur’s Chheda Nagar, with a mala fide intention. The accused threatened the complainant and the other society members to change the existing developer for the SRA project,” a police officer said.
“The accused also threatened the complainant to pay ₹50,000 and write a ₹50,000-cheque in an advocate’s name,” said senior inspector Suhas Kamble from Pantnagar police station.
Deputy commissioner of police (zone 7) Prashant Kadam said, “A case under sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Nikalje and Patel.”
