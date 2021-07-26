Mumbai-Bengaluru highway partially re-opens for traffic

PUNE As the water level of the Panchaganga river receded further, the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway re-opened for traffic, partially, on Monday.

According to Kolhapur police officials, one lane of the highway for heavy vehicles coming towards Pune from Kolhapur has been re-opened.

A 100-metre stretch near Shiroli is still inundated. Smaller vehicles, according to officials, were being allowed on another lane reserved for vehicles going from Pune to Kolhapur.

“We have opened two lanes for traffic at around 5pm. By late evening, we will open additional lanes,” said Shailesh Balkawade, superintendent of police, Kolhapur. Earlier in the morning, the highway was opened for vehicles carrying essential goods.

Till Sunday, a 500m stretch near Shiroli in Kolhapur was inundated with water flowing almost 4-5 feet above the highway. There were at least 2000 trucks and 1,000 other private vehicles stranded on the road from both sides: Satara-Kolhapur and Belgaum-Kolhapur.

“With the highway being opened, we are now clearing the traffic stuck for three days,” said Balkawade.

With long queues of vehicles stuck on the national highway, many had sought shelter in nearby hotels, while private organisations including some NGOs were helping drivers and travellers with food and other necessary items.