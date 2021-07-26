Municipal Commissioner requests Rs40 cr for Smart City SPV

PUNE: The municipal commissioner of Pune has put forth before the standing committee a proposal to hand over Rs40 crore to the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

A couple of months ago, the civic administration had similarly requested that a sum of Rs47 crore be handed over however the figure was later pared-down to Rs40 crore. At the time, the elected members chose not to discuss the proposal, postponing it instead.

As the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited is a separate special purpose vehicle (SPV), every year, central, state and local bodies provide some share to it to carry out various projects.

In another bid, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also sought permission to increase the entrance fees for 13 gardens in the city. The PMC proposed charges of Rs5 for children, Rs10 for adults and Rs100 for foreign nationals. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the public gardens are closed during evening hours.

The standing committee will take a decision on both proposals on Tuesday.