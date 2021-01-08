Municipal strike enters Day 2, nurses, paramedic staff of Kasturba Hospital may join from Monday

The indefinite strike of municipal corporation employees against non-payment of pending salaries for the last 4-5 months entered into its second day on Friday

More municipal employees — including nurses and paramedic staff at Kasturba Hospital along with contractual workers from other departments — are likely to join the strike from Monday.

Representatives of Confederation of MCD Employees Union, an umbrella organisation of civic employees unions, said that during the strike, employees came to office but did not do any work.

AP Khan, convener of the confederation, said that on Friday, the strike was not only observed at Civic Centre — the headquarters of the north and south civic bodies — but also at zonal offices, as employees abstained from discharging their duties.

“Work related to the issuance of birth and death certificates, online teaching classes, an inspection of project sites, maintenance of parks and gardens, ministerial work, among others, remained suspended on Friday. The strike will intensify from Monday as more people are likely to join in,” he said.

Medical services at Hindu Rao Hospital and Rajan Babu TB Hospital were also hit due to the strike of nurses and paramedic staff at these hospitals.

“We will join the strike from Monday as our salaries are also pending for the last three months,” said BL Sharma, president Nurses Union at Kasturba Hospital.

Ramniwas Solanki, general secretary of the confederation, said that salaries of teachers and engineers are pending for five months in north corporation, while adding that the situation was similar with employees of other departments as well.

“For how long shall we work without salaries? We had no option than to go on strike. Our strike will continue until our demands to clear our pending salaries are met,” he said.

