MUNPL changing lives: A saga of transformation and heritage

As the golden hues of the setting sun cast their warm embrace over the Tons river, residents of Kohdar village in Meja tehsil head home before darkness blankets the area. Amidst this familiar exodus stands a resilient figure, 28-year-old Ashok Kumar, a member of the Nishad community, whose ancestral roots have been deeply intertwined with the Tons river for generations. Ashok Kumar catching fish in Tons river (HT Photo)

With folded hands, Ashok invokes the river goddess, seeking her blessings for his evening effort. After a moment of contemplation, he retrieves a 30-meter-long net from a cloth bag and ventures into the gentle waters. In a prayer softly uttered, he humbly asks for sustenance, nothing more, as he wades deeper into the river’s embrace.

High school-pass Ashok’s story is one of heritage and transformation. Unlike his forefathers who depended on the Tons river for their livelihoods, Ashok seeks fish solely for his family’s consumption and no longer sells them in the market.

His dual life mirrors the balance of tradition and modernity. “In the day, I work in the NTPC plant; in the evening, my hunt for fish begins,” he explains as he meticulously spreads his net along the riverbank.

Ashok earns a steady income of ₹18,000 per month as a painter giving his services at Meja Urja Nigam (P) Limited (MUNPL)— a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL).

For locals here in Meja, around 40 km from Sangam city in the Prayagraj’s trans-Yamuna area, MUNPL is synonymous with NTPC.

Life had always been a struggle for Ashok’s family, which relied on selling fish for a meager sum of less than Rs150 per kilogram. Yet, it was never enough to meet their daily expenses in their rural household.

Born into a community with limited opportunities, the path of fishing was their heritage, identity, and destiny.

However, a glimmer of hope emerged when Ashok got an opportunity to work as a painter under an associate agency engaged at MUNPL, a significant milestone for someone of his background.

Remarkably, the legacy continued with his 55-year-old father working as a contract driver and even his 78-year-old grandfather had worked in the plant’s coal unit.

Ashok’s voice carries a trace of emotion as he recounts, “Three generations of my family now work at NTPC, something that seemed impossible for people from our community. NTPC didn’t just give us jobs; it gave us wings to dream.”

He smiles, adding, “We work tirelessly there throughout the day, and in the evening, after returning home, we strive to preserve our heritage and generational work by fishing along this riverbank.”

As Ashok spreads his net, a call rings out – “We are coming.” His younger brothers join him after deploying a net from the opposite bank of the river.

“In the past, the future was shrouded in uncertainty. We had no choice but to rely solely on fishing due to the scarcity of resources. But ever since NTPC arrived here, our worries have faded away. It at least fulfills our daily needs, ensuring that we never have to sleep on empty stomachs as we did before,” the fisherman-turned-painter added.

MUNPL’s commitment to community development has been remarkable. Their substantial investments in the past 10 years have brought transformative change in local lives. Through comprehensive training programmes, MUNPL not only imparts valuable skills but also integrates individuals into diverse roles within the organisation.

“These skilled individuals emerge with the power to forge their destinies, whether through establishing small businesses or contributing to the local commerce tapestry. MUNPL’s dedication extends to women’s empowerment, with specialised training in crafts such as jute bag making and tailoring,” said Sunil Kumar, CEO, MUNPL.

MUNPL’s forward-looking approach focuses on providing training aligned with market demand, particularly for the younger generation. By doing so, they equip youths with employable skills and catalyse employment opportunities for the community, CEO added.

MUNPL’s public relations officer, Pratigya Yadav said, “We have around 220 MUNPL employees and around 3000 outsourced workers.”

Out of the total outsourced workers, almost 70% belong to Prayagraj or neighbouring districts, Yadav added.

