Murder accused escapes from Kanpur jail, massive search op underway

A 25-year-old murder accused escaped from Kanpur district jail late Friday night, prompting a joint search operation by prison authorities and local police. The fugitive, identified as Asaruddin, had been lodged in Barrack No 14 since January 14, 2024. Kanpur district jail (Sourced)

The escape came to light during a routine headcount around 10:30 pm, when prison officials discovered that one inmate was missing. Jail superintendent BD Pandey immediately ordered a recount of all barracks. However, by 2:30 am, there was still no trace of the accused, according to an official statement. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Search operations were launched at Kanpur railway station, the bus terminus and areas surrounding the jail. CCTV footage from within the jail and nearby locations, as well as inputs from warders, have so far shown no sign of Asaruddin exiting the premises. Officials suspect he may still be hiding somewhere within the jail compound. Police personnel and prison staff have searched trees, toilet ducts and other concealed areas.

Asaruddin, a resident of Tiwari Pur in Jajmau, was arrested on January 14 for allegedly killing his 25-year-old friend Ismail on January 8. According to police, the murder stemmed from suspicions that Asaruddin’s wife was having an illicit relationship with the victim. Originally from Assam, the accused is believed to have planned the killing in advance.

DCP (East) Satyajit Gupta, ADCP Anjali Vishwakarma and other senior officers visited the jail following the incident. More than 150 CCTV feeds installed under ‘Operation Trinetra’ were examined, but none showed the prisoner leaving the facility. Sensitive zones inside the jail were also searched using high-powered lights.

Prison authorities confirmed that all other inmates have been accounted for and that there are no unauthorised individuals in custody. Interrogations of fellow prisoners are ongoing as the search operation continues.