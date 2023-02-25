‘Murder of democracy’: AIADMK on alleged violation of poll code by DMK in Erode

AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Friday accused the ruling DMK of 'murdering democracy' by 'violating' the model code of conduct in the Erode East Assembly segment ahead of the by-election on February 27. Erode East bypoll: AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami.(Twitter)

Despite complaints to the election authorities, no action was taken against the ruling party workers, Palaniswami told reporters at the city airport. Even the media has 'failed' to expose the violation, which should be investigated, as DMK workers were directly involved, he claimed.

He further alleged that voters were confined by DMK workers and provided food, which is a violation of poll code. To a question on Chief Minister M K Stalin's remarks that AIADMK will forfeit its deposit in the by-poll, the veteran leader said it was for the people to decide and not Stalin.

Congress leader E V K S Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK's K S Thennarasu while actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK and Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi candidates are also in the fray. DMK has left the Erode seat for its ally, Congress.

The by-poll has been necessitated by the death of legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan. Asked when he will be elected as general secretary of AIADMK, Palaniswami said a decision will be taken after consulting senior party leaders.