‘Murdered’ and buried in his house: Hathras man’s death under probe after 30 years

Hathras police said they were investigating the alleged murder of a man who was buried in his house three decades ago. Two days ago, skeletons were found after digging the courtyard of the house. (For representation)

The murder charges are levelled on his wife and two sons, along with a local man. The investigation was taken up on the complaint of the couple’s third son, who was nine years old at the time of the incident. Punjabi Singh claims to be an eyewitness to the murder as well as the burial of his father Buddha Singh’s body.

Hathras police said a case against the incident was registered at Mursan police station of Hathras for murder, damage to evidence and collusion.

Based on the complaint of Punjabi Singh to the district magistrate (DM), the excavation work was carried out at his house on the orders of the DM’s on Thursday, station house officer (Mursan) Vijay Kumar Singh said.

“A skeleton was found in his house during the excavation, after which it was sent for postmortem and DNA testing,” he said.

“The matter was brought to senior officials’ notice by Punjabi Singh, a resident of Gilondpur village within limits of Mursan police station of Hathras district, who alleged that his father Buddha Singh was murdered and buried in their house 30 years ago,” said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar Singh.

“As is required in such cases, the body needed to be exhumed after acquiring legal sanction. After digging the ground floor of the house in the presence of magistrate, a skeleton was found which was sent for postmortem on September 26,” stated ASP Singh.

“After the postmortem, the doctors prepared a sample from the skeleton which has now been sent to Forensic Science Lab (FSL) at Agra, which will determine the time and cause of death. On the basis of these findings, Hathras police will act,” he added.

Punjabi Singh’s mother Urmila Devi, brothers Mukesh Singh and Pradeep Singh and one Rajveer Singh have been booked at Mursan police station under section 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 34 (crime with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

While Mukesh and Pradeep were absconding, Urmila and Rajveer were living in the same village, police said.

The complainant, who is now 39-year-old, recalled an altercation between his father and elder brothers that occurred 30 years ago.

He said he had an argument with his elder brothers in June, during which they threatened Punjabi Singh for dire consequences. He then suspected his brothers’ involvement in the disappearance of his father and also mentioned in his complaint the spot where he could be buried. (With PTI Inputs)