MVA launches “catch the rain” campaign to beat summer droughts

PUNE To solve drinking water problems in rural areas during the summer, the state government, on Friday, announced a “Catch the Rai” campaign, under the Meenatai Thackeray Gramin (rural) water storage scheme.

The campaign aims to ensure that under the scheme, district administrations, including Pune, construct ponds, underground storage tanks, and overground storage tanks, all to collect rain water.

The state’s ground water survey and development agency (GSDA) has developed the plan to store rain water with the help of underground and overhead tanks.

Chetan Nikam, upper secretary of the water supply and sanitation department, issued an order to all district administrations to construct the storage tanks.

The order includes designs and instructions on how to construct the tanks and create water bodies, apart from maintenance of the same.

In 2016, the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government introduced a farm pond scheme. Now, the Shiv Sena- led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has introduced this “catch the rain” campaign.