Heroin worth 5.85 cr seized in Mizoram; one Myanmar national arrested: Police

Over 1.11 kg of heroin worth ₹5.58 crore was seized by authorities from Champhai District of Mizoram on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the accused confessed to have brought the drugs on a bike from Tiddim, Myanmar. (Getty images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A CID (SB) team recovered 100 soap cases of heroin and arrested a Myanmar national found carrying the contraband.

The accused has been identified and is a resident of Sakawrlam, Tiddim in Myanmar.

Police said the accused confessed to have brought the drugs on a bike from Tiddim, Myanmar.

Also Read:5 lakh Yaba tablets worth ₹50 cr seized from a house in Assam Cachar district

The accused was handed over to Champhai police station for further investigations into the case.

In a similar incident on April 3, the Assam police had seized 5 lakh Yaba tablets worth ₹50 crore from a house in Cachar district and arrested two persons adding that the consignment had come from Myanmar through Mizoram, and it was supposed to be sent to other Indian states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said that police had launched a search operation based on specific information.