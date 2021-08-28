Home / Cities / Others / Mysuru gang rape case solved, says Karnataka home minister
Mysuru gang rape case solved, says Karnataka home minister

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday announced the state police have solved the gang rape case of a 22-year-old student in Mysuru while refusing to provide further details, saying more information will be provided by Saturday evening
By HT correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday announced the state police have solved the gang rape case of a 22-year-old student in Mysuru while refusing to provide further details, saying more information will be provided by Saturday evening.

The top police brass remained tight-lipped about any arrests. But officers aware of the matter said they were made in Tamil Nadu. “They (arrestees) are being brought Mysuru. The police chief is also on his way to Mysuru. He will provide further details,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

The officer said the student is still not in a position to give a detailed statement and she has returned to her hometown.

The student was gang-raped on the outskirts of Mysuru on Tuesday while her male friend was assaulted.

According to the police, the student was riding pillion with her friend at a popular tourist destination around 13km from Mysuru when a gang waylaid them on Tuesday evening. The gang initially demanded money, but when they found nothing, they attacked the student’s friend. They later dragged the student and sexually assaulted her, police said.

On Friday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the state police chief Praveen Sood to supervise the case personally.

