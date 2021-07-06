Nadda discusses poll strategy with party cadres in Himachal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Parkash Nadda on Tuesday discussed the strategy for upcoming bypolls to two assembly segments and one parliamentary segment in Himachal Pradesh. He also reviewed the preparations for the assembly elections scheduled next year.

On a three-day tour of his home state, Nadda emphasised on building leadership. He also pulled up party workers and leaders of Mandi segment for not promoting the policies and programmes of the central government among the people. Displeased over many workers not remembering the names of the central schemes, the party chief told them to self-reflect and see where they stood.

“The workers should have complete information about all central and state schemes, and the figures on their tips,” said Nadda while instilling confidence and enthusiasm among the workers. He also gave them leadership tips and discussed how to build the workforce, asking the party cadres to gear up for the polls.

Bypolls are due for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies. The Mandi seat fell vacant on March 17 after the demise of MP Ram Swaroop Sharma, while the Fatehpur segment was emptied after Congress legislator and former minister Sujan Singh Pathania’s died on February 12. Jubbal Kotkhai seat vacated upon former minister and BJP chief whip Narendra Bragta’s death due to post-Covid complications.

State unit reflects on achievements

BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap said BJP was getting stronger in Himachal under Nadda’s leadership. “We performed well in the Panchayati Raj elections held earlier and the public is continuing its support to BJP,” said Kashyap, adding that a conference would be organised soon to further strengthen the organisation.

Heaping praises on Nadda, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said they have seen the former work hard in Himachal and that they took pride in him being the national president of the largest political party in the country.

“It is our target to again form a BJP government in the state in 2022. Our three-and-a-half-year tenure has been full of achievements, and all the initiatives have reached the people,” said the CM assuring to exert full force and win all the three seats in the upcoming by-elections.

Visit to Atal Tunnel

Earlier in the day, Nadda visited Atal Tunnel along with CM Jai Ram Thakur. He described the tunnel as one of country’s biggest engineering marvel created by Border Roads Organisation.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for envisaging personal interest in realising the dream of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee to construct a tunnel to connect the land-locked hinterland Lahaul-Spiti with rest of the world. He said the tunnel was also important from strategic point of view as it would ensure uninterrupted supply of logistics and other support to the army manning the frontiers.