Naga bodies in Manipur urge Centre to repatriate illegal immigrants

The Naga Civil Society Organisations in Manipur have urged Union home minister Amit Shah to repatriate illegal immigrants from Myanmar to their country and to withdraw Assam Rifles from the Indo-Myanmar border areas around Kamjong in the state. The Naga Civil Society Organisations in Manipur said the illegal immigrants, numbering about 5,457 given shelter in eight Tangkhul Naga villages, have outnumbered the local residents. (File Photo)

A joint memorandum was submitted to the Union home minister through governor of Manipur by United Naga Council (UNC), Naga Women’s Union (NWU), All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM) and the Naga People’s Movement for Human Rights - South (NPMHR-S) in this regard on Friday.

They said the representation was submitted following a fact finding visit to Indo-Myanmar border areas by them.

“The massive inflow of fugitives from Myanmar, who have been temporarily taking refuge in the Kamjong areas of Manipur since November 2023 in the aftermath of political upheaval in Myanmar following the coup in 2021 and the subsequent fall of Thanan in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, have created unbearable hardships to the villagers of the area, where the fugitives are given temporary shelters.”

The memorandum said the inmates, numbering about 5,457 given shelter in eight Tangkhul Naga villages, have outnumbered the local residents. “Increasing activities of anti-social elements is becoming unbearable with no law enforcing agencies to effectively control the same and foreign culture have overwhelmed the native customary practices due to sheer population imbalances,” it said.

Although biometric (data) have been captured for 5,173 persons, monitoring the activities of adult male inmates has become a huge challenge as the authorities cannot regularly conduct verifying exercises amidst the fluctuating numbers of inmates between daytime and at night in those makeshift refugee camps, it said.

“These dubious activities of young and adult members are also a cause of concern, as their prolonged sojourn in our land will be detrimental to our well-being,” it added. “We have extended our hospitality wholeheartedly as a good neighbour, and the state government has done its part well.”

Expressing their heartfelt sympathy for the plight of fellow human beings, the Naga civil society organisations urged the Union home minister to explore ways and means to safely facilitate the inmates’ return home, now that violent confrontations have subsided in their country.

The memorandum admitted that on the pretext of curbing movement of illegal refugees, arms and drug smuggling, the presence of men in combat camouflage uniform have created fear psychosis and insecurity to the villagers, who are already reeling under the impact of massive inflow of fugitives from across the border.

The movement of huge military trucks/lorries at odd hours particularly at night across the borders disturbing the peace and tranquility of the villages is highly questionable, it added.

They urged the home minister to withdraw the Assam Rifles from these areas as they do not foresee any imminent threats from the conflict across the border unless the Centre has any “ulterior motive.”