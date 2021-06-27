Nappy change can indicate a congenital disease

LUCKNOW: If one of the legs of your new-born isn’t spreading as much as the other from the central point while you change the nappy, it may be a congenital problem called developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH).

“There are several symptoms for DDH but three can be kept in mind by parents. One is movement of leg, second is equal length of both legs and third a family history of DDH,” said prof Ajai Singh, HoD, paediatric orthopaedic at the King George’s Medical University.

A webinar ‘Early diagnosis of hip dysplasia: screening and referral guidelines’ was organised by the department of paediatric orthopaedic to mark the hip dysplasia awareness month. KGMU experts discussed screening and referral guidelines for hip dysplasia with paediatricians in the webinar, and also guided them on how to identify it at the very first visit of the child.

About 9 or 10 children are born with hip dysplasia among 1000 live births. “The first point a doctor can identify is when parents bring them for vaccination at clinic after 3 or 4 weeks or birth. The aim of this webinar was to make paediatricians aware about hip dysplasia and their responsibility to identify the same,” said Prof Singh.

Dr Suresh Chand, assistant professor paediatric orthopaedic KGMU and Dr Shalini Tripathi, additional professor, paediatric orthopaedic, also spoke in the webinar.

“If the problem is diagnosed within a few weeks, it can be treated with the help of a strap in a few weeks’ time. If ignored or diagnosed late, a surgery may be required,” said Prof Singh.