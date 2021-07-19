Home / Cities / Others / Narayangoan-Khed ghat bypass now open for traffic
HT Image
HT Image
others

Narayangoan-Khed ghat bypass now open for traffic

PUNE The journey between Pune and Nashik will now encompass a bypass road between Narayangoan and Khed ghat, after it was opened to the public on July 17
READ FULL STORY
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:10 AM IST

PUNE The journey between Pune and Nashik will now encompass a bypass road between Narayangoan and Khed ghat, after it was opened to the public on July 17.

The bypass road, which was sanctioned in 2016, has been completed after land acquisition issues.

The road widening on a stretch between Alephata and Khed was stuck for 18 months, and resumed in October 2020.

Of the 9.3km bypass road, 4.4 km has been constructed on Khed ghat, while 4.9 km is in Narayangaon.

Commuters had demanded a bypass to reduce traffic snarls.

Shirur MP Amol Kolhe, was supposed to inaugurate the bypass road on July 17, however on July 16, former MP Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil inaugurated the road.

“I am glad the road is finally open to traffic. We are satisfied with the success of the collective efforts of all the people’s representatives. These bypass roads will enable safe transportation for all, including locals,” said Amol Kolhe, MP from Shirur.

Sharing photos of the bypass roads a few days ago, Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “The Narayangaon, Pune bypass will ease travel between Pune and Nashik. Agricultural products would reach Mumbai-Pune market easily”.

Nashik resident Arpita Zende said, “The project was pending for many days and frequent travellers between Pune and Nashik will benefit.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.