Narayanpur SP, accused of beating his driver, removed from post by Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel removed Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narayanpur district, U Uday Kiran, from the post on Monday, after the SP was accused of thrashing his driver for not keeping the official car clean, officials said.

However, the SP, a 2015-batch IPS officer, denied the allegations and said he just reprimanded the driver.

“We expect police officers to be strict against the criminals… To beat a junior employee is not acceptable. Instructions have been issued to remove Narayanpur’s superintendent of police for his behaviour,” the chief minister tweeted.

A senior police official said that the incident took place on Monday morning. A senior official of Bastar also took cognizance of the issue and asked for an explanation.

“I have taken cognizance of this issue… Would ask for an explanation from the concerned officer and based on the report I would ensure appropriate action,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P.

The driver, Jailal Netam, a police constable, was sent to a hospital. He told the media that the SP thrashed him for not cleaning the official vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, a group of office-bearers of Sarva Adivasi Samaj (SAS), an umbrella body of tribal communities, handed over a memorandum addressing the Governor and chief minister, to Narayanpur collector seeking action against the SP.

“The Adivasi samaj has given a memorandum mainly over three points, including the alleged incident of assault with the driver, and further action will be taken after an investigation into all these issues,” collector Dharmesh Sahu told media.

Kiran denied all allegations against him.

“The constable called another vehicle just because the vehicle was not clean… I told him that the one-day rent of a vehicle is ₹2,000 and he should have cleaned the vehicle instead of calling another one. I did not thrash him, his allegations are baseless,” said Kiran.