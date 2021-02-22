Narrow escape for passengers as PMPML bus catches fire after accident with two-wheeler

PUNE At least 20-25 passengers travelling in a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) had a narrow escape when the bus caught fire after an accident with a two-wheeler near Kharadi bypass.

A 25-year-old man riding from the wrong side of diversion inside the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) along the Kharadi bypass was killed in a head-on collision with the bus on Monday.

All the passengers in the bus were safely evacuated by driver Santosh Kisan Majire (28), with the help of conductor Vijay Sanesar, according to the PMPML officials.

The deceased has been identified as Ajinkya Sunil Yewale (25), a resident of Bavdhan and a native of Songirwadi, Wai in Satara. The motorbike is registered in Satara.

The deceased was working as a medical representative at a private company in Wagholi.

“We are yet to ascertain where he (the deceased) was heading, but he was going in the direction of Vimanagar. He was living in Bavdhan and working in Wagholi. We are in the process of registering a case against the bus driver under the relevant sections. The passengers escaped unscathed,” said assistant police inspector Rahul Patil of Vimantal police station who is investigating the case.

“The bus was a CNG vehicle from Kothrud depot and was running on the Warje-Wagholi route. The two-wheeler overtook one car and another bus that was heading towards Pune on the correct side of the road and then entered the wrong side of the diversion; therefore he was already riding in high speed. He rammed into the right front side of the bus and as the petrol tank of his bike was damaged, it spilled petrol on the bumper,” said SR Pasulkar, depot manager, accident department of PMPML head office.

“The silencer in a CNG bus is located in the front and is always heated. Moreover, CNG catches fire when in close vicinity of petrol. Therefore, from my experience of 14 years, I suspect that the spillage of petrol from the bike fuel tank led to the combustion,” he said.

“We have an official from the accident department who conducted a punchnama on the bus who might be able to identify the cause,” he said.

A case under Sections 279, 427, and 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was in the process of getting registered at Vimantal police station against Majire.