Nashra Naim makes history, becomes 1st woman AMUSU vice-president

Nashra Naim was elected as the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union (AMUSU) vice-president, creating history by becoming the first-ever woman candidate to do so, and Mohammad Noman Ashraf was elected president. Mohammad Noman Ashraf was elected the AMUSU president.

Naim, a BA- LLB student, got 7,091 votes in the polling held on Thursday. Amina Irshad, a woman research scholar, unsuccessfully contested for the president’s post. Two women candidates had filed nominations for the vice-president’s post.

For the first time in its history, two women were elected as representatives from their faculties to AMU Court. Amina Faizan was elected from the faculty of unani medicine and Ilma Mashroof from the faculty of commerce.

Results were declared in the early hours of Friday. Anam Jamal was elected as the president of the AMU Women College Students Union, Ayesha Khan as vice president, and Maraim Jan as the honorary secretary.

A 62.05% turnout was recorded at the AMU Women’s College. The turnout was 74.65% for the AMUSU election. About 25,000 students were eligible to vote.

AMU Public Relations Officer Omar S Peerzada said nine candidates were in the fray for AMUSU’s president’s post, seven for vice president and three for honorary secretary. He added that 46 students had filed nominations.

For Women College Students Union, six candidates were in the race for the president’s post, four for vice president, and five for secretary post.

AMUSU elections were held for the first time since 2018. On October 9, the AMU announced the elections after student leader Yasir Fahad sat on a 19-day hunger strike, demanding the polls.