Law Prep Tutorial (LPT) has industry’s most powerful AI mentor, built exclusively around the preparation needs of CLAT aspirants. Developed in-house by LPT’s technology and AI teams over several months, the platform helps students solve doubts, understand topics, practise previous-year questions and organise their preparation. LPT Launches CLATgpt: The Most Powerful AI Mentor Exclusively for CLAT

Available at clatgpt.ai, CLATgpt offers free access at launch to both LPT students and those studying elsewhere. More than 20,000 users signed up and used the platform on its launch day.

The platform brings a mentoring approach to independent study: students can ask questions in English or Hinglish, receive explanations supported by sources, practise what they have learned and return to cleared doubts for revision.

An AI Mentor That Explains How and Why CLATgpt follows a three-step process. Students type a doubt or upload a photograph of a question. The platform responds in the language used by the student: English for an English question and Hinglish for a Hinglish question.

The response goes beyond an answer option. It explains the relevant rule, why it applies and the trap a student should avoid. Sources are available beneath the answer, allowing aspirants to check the papers used in the explanation.

This approach is designed to help students understand the reasoning behind an answer and apply it when they encounter another question.

From One Doubt to a Complete Learning Session Students can use CLATgpt for doubts across CLAT sections, whether typed or photographed. When they need more depth, an Extended explanation option covers a topic’s definition, rules, exceptions and how it is tested.

This CLAT AI mentor also supports legal learning. For example, a question about a section of the Contract Act draws on bare act text, cross-checked against trusted legal sources.

Once a concept is clear, students can practise real previous-year questions on the same topic. Answers are held back until they have attempted the questions, encouraging active practice.

Aspirants can also browse CLAT question papers from 2008–2026 and AILET papers, with official answers and an Explain option for individual questions. For focused practice, they can request ten-question sets drawn from real previous-year questions, with the answer key revealed after attempting them.

Personalised Planning, Mock Insights and Timely Revision CLATgpt extends its support beyond individual questions. Students can ask for a weekly study plan based on their available hours and examination date, with preparation broken into specific tasks.

They can also seek help understanding mock performance. Based on the results and challenges they share, the platform can provide AI-powered insights into areas that need attention and possible actions to improve.

For revision, cleared doubts return as recall cards at spaced intervals. This helps students revisit concepts over time instead of leaving resolved questions buried in chat history.

Together, these features connect doubt solving, practice, planning and revision within one AI mentor.

Developed with Teachers and Tested by Aspirants LPT’s leading teachers have been using CLATgpt to assess explanations, recommend changes and share feedback with its development teams.

Selected aspirants also received early access to identify challenges, suggest improvements and test the platform against their everyday preparation needs.

Its development combines this feedback with CLAT-focused knowledge and resources, including LPT’s study material, mocks, CLAT Express and reasoning content.

“Students need guidance at the moment they get stuck. With CLATgpt, we want you to ask freely, understand the reasoning, practise the concept and know what to do next. Our teams have spent months building an AI mentor around these needs, with feedback from our teachers and early student users. Whether you study with LPT or elsewhere, our aim is to make focused CLAT guidance more accessible,” said Sagar Joshi, Founder, LPT.

CLATgpt is now available at clatgpt.ai. LPT also plans to integrate it into Law Prep Tutorial’s learning management system.

With this launch, LPT is bringing round-the-clock AI mentorship to aspirants who need support during independent study, alongside their classes or throughout self-directed preparation.

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