National anthem guitar riff makes Prayagraj S-I social media hit
Besides catching criminals and doing his duty to maintain law and order, playing the guitar is just a passion for sub-inspector Sachin Dev Verma. But a video of him playing the national anthem on the guitar is being widely appreciated on social media.
“Playing the guitar was my passion while I was pursuing my BTech studies. However, I never took any professional training to play the guitar. I took tips from the internet and my friends to play different tunes. I joined the police force as a sub-inspector in 2019 and since then I have less time to pursue my passion. Recently, I again started practising whenever I got free time. I practised playing the tune of the national anthem as the country is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence as Amrit Mahotsav,” said Verma, 30, a native of Ayodhya.
“I practised rigorously until I played the tune perfectly. Some friends recorded the video and shared it with others. However, if given a chance and allowed by my superiors, I can play the National Anthem on guitar at police programmes and functions,” Verma added.
At present Verma is posted at the trans-Yamuna Meja police station after being transferred to Prayagraj in January this year.
