Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Navigation software ‘guides’ car of four Meerut varsity students into pond

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 09:06 pm IST

A police official said that all four passengers managed to escape through the car windows before it sank

Four friends narrowly escaped death on Thursday after their car, guided by a popular navigation software, plunged into a pond in Saharanpur. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Sarsawa police station when the youths — identified as Surya, Aditya, Anuj, and Ashutosh, all students of Meerut University — were travelling from Meerut to Shahabad in Ambala to visit the Maharishi Markandeshwar temple.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
According to officials, the group, unfamiliar with the route, was relying on the software for navigation when their car veered onto a road near Sirohi Palace that led directly into a pond.

“On reaching near Sirohi Palace, the car turned towards the waterbody and plunged into the pond. Fortunately, none of them suffered any injury,” said Vinod Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sarsawa.

The SHO added that all four passengers managed to escape through the car windows before it sank. They immediately contacted police via Dial-112.

Police personnel rushed to the spot, checked the condition of the victims, and arranged for the vehicle’s recovery. The car had floated nearly 50 metres into the pond before being pulled out. After ensuring their safety and examining the vehicle, the youths were allowed to continue their journey.

