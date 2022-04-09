NBW against UP ex-minister Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons
Non-bailable warrant (NBW) was on Friday issued against former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Imran and Feroj in connection with the Yakoob family operating their meat factory here without licence.
Circle officer of Kotwali area Arvind Chaurasia said a local court issued the NBW and added that “when police went to arrest the accused, they were not found at their house and so the warrant notice was pasted on it (house). He said police teams were looking for the accused.
Police and other officials of law enforcement departments had raided the meat factory on March 30. The Yakoob family was charged with operating the factory despite the factory’s licence having lapsed in 2019.
The raiding party recovered 6,000 kg meat and 1,200 kg bones from the factory, which were later buried on the recommendation of a team formed to suggest ways of its disposal.
Police later issued a notice to Yakoob and gave him 24 hours to explain why he was operating his factory without licence.
SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Choudhary Saud that they received no reply of the notice in the stipulated period of 24 hours. Meanwhile, all accused were found missing from their house, therefore, an application was moved before court to seek an NBW for their arrest.
Yakoob’s meat factory Al Faheem Metaex Pvt Limited is situated on Hapur road and it exports frozen meat to the Middle East countries.
Police had, after the raid on the meat factory, registered a case against Yakoob, his wife, two sons and 10 labourers, who were found working in the factory during the raid. The labourers were sent to the jail and search began for nabbing the Yakoob family.
DigiLocker facility for 3.6 cr UP ration card holders soon
The state government is set to provide DigiLocker facility to 3.6 crore ration card holders in Uttar Pradesh soon. The facility will enable ration card holders of the state to avail ration easily across the country under 'One Nation One Card' scheme, said a government spokesman in a statement. The DigiLocker facility will not only make ration available to people easily, but also prevent malpractices by dealers.
Kirit Somaiya, son skip police summons, move court for pre-arrest bail
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have skipped the summons issued to them by the Trombay police station where a cheating case has been registered against them for allegedly misappropriating an amount of over ₹57 crore collected through crowd funding to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from being scrapped.
Protest at NCP chief’s residence: Ajit Pawar points to intelligence failure, Raut blames BJP
Mumbai: A day after MSRTC (Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation) workers staged a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence, Silver Oak, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday pointed to the failure of police intelligence, saying even the media knew about it. Around 70 MSRTC employees held a sit-in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday morning after they were asked by police to vacate Azad Maidan.
The great train robbery and recovery
The Government Railway Police called to tell Sunil Rajendra Tiwari (35) that his Samsung J7 phone, which was stolen from him in a local train in 2018 during his commute to work, had been located. Tiwari's relief is due to the special drive launched by the GRP six months ago to locate stolen and missing phones of commuters of local suburban trains. By comparison, 968 mobile phones were recovered between October 2019 and March 2020.
Pune district reports 40 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 235 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 23 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,093 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
