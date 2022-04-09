NBW against UP ex-minister Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons

Non-bailable warrant (NBW) was on Friday issued against former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Imran and Feroj in connection with the Yakoob family operating their meat factory here without licence.

Circle officer of Kotwali area Arvind Chaurasia said a local court issued the NBW and added that “when police went to arrest the accused, they were not found at their house and so the warrant notice was pasted on it (house). He said police teams were looking for the accused.

Police and other officials of law enforcement departments had raided the meat factory on March 30. The Yakoob family was charged with operating the factory despite the factory’s licence having lapsed in 2019.

The raiding party recovered 6,000 kg meat and 1,200 kg bones from the factory, which were later buried on the recommendation of a team formed to suggest ways of its disposal.

Police later issued a notice to Yakoob and gave him 24 hours to explain why he was operating his factory without licence.

SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Choudhary Saud that they received no reply of the notice in the stipulated period of 24 hours. Meanwhile, all accused were found missing from their house, therefore, an application was moved before court to seek an NBW for their arrest.

Yakoob’s meat factory Al Faheem Metaex Pvt Limited is situated on Hapur road and it exports frozen meat to the Middle East countries.

Police had, after the raid on the meat factory, registered a case against Yakoob, his wife, two sons and 10 labourers, who were found working in the factory during the raid. The labourers were sent to the jail and search began for nabbing the Yakoob family.