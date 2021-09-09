NCP announces jumbo executive committee for Pune ahead of civic polls

PUNE: With the civic elections only a few months away, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced a jumbo executive committee for Pune city while giving opportunity to many fresh faces.

NCP Pune unit president Prashant Jagtap announced an over 240 member-strong executive committee and said, “We have tried to give a chance to new faces along with senior leaders. For the first time, we have given a chance to 15% women in the main executive committee otherwise they were kept busy only in the women’s cell.”

“As new areas got merged with the PMC, the city now comes under the jurisdiction of 11 MLAs and 3 MPs. The Pune, Baramati and Khed Lok Sabha constituencies are part of the PMC. We have given representation to all the areas,” Jagtap said.

All positions except OBC president, student union president and those in the youth wing have been announced. As the candidates in the Parvati assembly constituency are more willing, the state leadership will take a call on them.

With the civic elections inching closer, the NCP decided to activate the party cadre and make new appointments, according to the party office.