NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power
Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways (NCR) has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23.
The achievement comes close to last year’s success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways. In last financial year, NCR had generated 124 lakh units of electricity using solar power and a net revenue saving of ₹5.01 crore.
“Net revenue saving of ₹1.56 crore has been achieved through the usage of solar power in Q1,” informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma.
General Manager of NCR Pramod Kumar said that 1.5 MWp of roof top solar plants would be installed by NCR in the current financial year also.
Among the major places where roof top solar plants have been installed are station buildings, workshops, training schools, GM office and DRM office buildings.
Ludhiana: Cultural programme to held on Independence Day after 2 years
The district administration has decided to hold a cultural programme during the district-level Independence Day function this year at Guru Nanak stadium. Additional deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal told the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness of the venue and roads leading to the stadium and build temporary urinals and mobile toilets for participants. Likewise, he asked the health department to depute sufficient medical teams during the event and provide medicines and ambulances in case of an emergency.
Ludhiana: 12-yr-old boy ends life
A 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Khera village in Machhiwara on Tuesday evening. Police said they are probing the case from all angles and have sent the deceased's body for post mortem. The boy's family members said his mother had committed suicide two year ago by consuming poison as her elder daughter is mentally challenged and unwell.
‘MNNIT registers best-ever BTech placements this time’
Despite the ongoing pandemic, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad has registered an impressive growth of 24.75% in placement of its students this time (2021-22) as compared to the last placement session (2020-21), informed MNNIT officials. A total of 300 students received job offers with above this average CTC. “As many as 156 students received offers above Rs LPA, above Rs 40 LPA and 24 above Rs 50 LPA,” director MNNIT-Allahabad, Prof Rama Shanker Verma added.
Ludhiana: Man who caused fire in train compartment arrested
A Rajasthan man was nabbed on Tuesday for setting fire to seats of two trains stationed at Ludhiana Railway Station. The accused has been identified as Tilku Kumar, 24, of Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan. CCTV cameras had captured him setting fire to the train seats, following which the Railway Protection Force staff alerted the Government Railway Police personnel and they arrested him. During interrogation, he claimed that he didn't cause the fire in the compartments intentionally.
Ludhiana: 39 hotels told to submit property tax returns filed since 2013
After tightening the noose on hospitals for tax evasion, the Ludhiana municipal corporation has turned its attention towards hotels in the city. MC recently inspected 39 hotels under Zone D and directed owners to submit property tax returns filed since 2013-2014. Most of these hotels are in Jawahar Nagar camp area near the bus stand.
