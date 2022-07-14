NCR generates 38.4 lakh units of energy using solar power

Building upon its achievements of last financial year, North Central Railways (NCR) has successfully generated 38.4 lakh units of electricity using solar power in the first quarter of FY 2022-23.

The achievement comes close to last year’s success when excellent upkeep and close monitoring of operations of solar power plant combined with various innovative steps taken under Solar Mission-2021-22 had seen productivity of solar plants of NCR in 2021-22 being the highest among all zonal railways. In last financial year, NCR had generated 124 lakh units of electricity using solar power and a net revenue saving of ₹5.01 crore.

“Net revenue saving of ₹1.56 crore has been achieved through the usage of solar power in Q1,” informed chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma.

General Manager of NCR Pramod Kumar said that 1.5 MWp of roof top solar plants would be installed by NCR in the current financial year also.

Among the major places where roof top solar plants have been installed are station buildings, workshops, training schools, GM office and DRM office buildings.