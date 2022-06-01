NCR rebuts claim about surrendering large number of posts
Dubbing it as misleading information, the North Central Railway (NCR) on Tuesday clarified that it has not surrendered/abolished large number of posts, as has been reported in a section of media.
The zonal railway has clarified that various communications have been received from the Railway Board by all zonal railways on this subject and ‘therefore, it is incorrect to view this subject on the basis of any one letter and draw conclusions’ as seems to be the case.
“Rationalization of posts is a dynamic process which is related to work study. There are some posts which become irrelevant or whose utility diminishes with the advancement of technology. Also, with the introduction of new activities, need for some new posts is felt, as posts corresponding to those activities may not be available,” said chief public relation officer (CPRO) of NCR Shivam Sharma on Tuesday.
“In addition, there are some activities that have been outsourced over a period of time but related posts still exist. Those posts need a review. Therefore, a comprehensive review is being done in this background, where posts which are no longer of any utility, can be re-designated from that place and can be utilized at some other place where it is needed,” he added.
Work study and manpower rationalization is a holistic and dynamic process which is viewed and done in totality while keeping in view many other letters and notices received from the Railway Board from time to time, the CPRO said.
“At present, non-safety category vacant posts are being reviewed. The posts on which recruitment from open market (railway recruitment board and railway recruitment cell) or internal (promotion and departmental examination) sources are under process are also taken into account and thus those posts are not counted in vacancies. Thus, the actual number of vacancies which came under the purview of rationalization will be nominal as compared to the total posts,” he added.
