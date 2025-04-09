Menu Explore
NCR to upgrade real-time tracking and diagnostics of locomotives

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 09, 2025 10:53 PM IST

: With a focus on improving performance and reliability of its locomotives, North Central Railway (NCR) held a review meeting on Wednesday, chaired by general manager UC Joshi. During the meeting, Joshi instructed officials to expedite the installation of CVVRS (Crew Voice and Video Recording System) and RTIS (Real-Time Train Information System) across all locomotives.

Principal chief electrical engineer Yatendra Kumar highlighted the need for proactive maintenance (Sourced)

He acknowledged the notable improvements in locomotive performance and stressed the importance of bolstering monitoring systems further. According to NCR’s senior PRO Amit Malaviya, locomotive reliability plays a crucial role in punctuality, fuel efficiency, and maintenance costs.

Joshi also commended efforts to reduce locomotive failures across the zone. Principal chief electrical engineer Yatendra Kumar highlighted the need for proactive maintenance, technological upgrades, and timely interventions to prevent failures and enhance operational efficiency.

The meeting, which was attended by various department heads and electrical officers, concluded with chief electrical locomotive engineer Sanjeev Kumar reaffirming the commitment to improving locomotive performance through coordinated efforts.

