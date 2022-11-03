NCR’s vigilance dept organises awareness prog

As a part of observing ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, a vigilance awareness programme was organised at Railway Officer’s Club (Spandan), Prayagraj under the guidance of senior deputy general manager (SDGM) on Wednesday.

The theme of this year’s vigilance awareness week was “Corruption-free India for a developed nation”.

The programme was presided over by Pramod Kumar, general manager, NCR and attended by principal heads of departments and other officers and employees.

In his opening address Naveen Kumar, SDGM said that corruption is the biggest impediment in development of any country. Therefore, fighting corruption is essential for making India a developed nation. He elaborated the three ways, ie, preventive, punitive and participative measures employed by vigilance branch to combat corruption, he added.

General manager Pramod Kumar stressed upon having a strong foundation in truthfulness and morality besides preventive vigilance and good governance.

He also maintained that technology-based initiatives undertaken by Railways such as e-office, e-tendering, e-auction, etc will go a long way to enhance transparency and accountability.

He added that fighting and eliminating corruption cannot be the responsibility of vigilance department alone. It has to be a collective effort. Each officer and staff of Railway has to act as a vigilance officer within his or her own sphere of duties, he said.

A cultural programme was also presented by staff of the department on the occasion. The programme was conducted by Devendra Singh, chief vigilance officer (engineering).

Vote of thanks was delivered by Dharmendra Kumar, deputy chief vigilance officer (electrical). Officers of all the three NCR divisions Agra, Prayagraj and Jhansi joined the programme through video link.

Meanwhile, as part of weeklong activities during Vigilance Awareness Week-2022 in Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), Prayagraj, a seminar was organised on the topic “Prevention of Corruption Act” on Wednesday.

VK Garg, senior deputy general manager, CORE and chief vigilance officer was the chief guest. SK Pandey, deputy SP, CBI-Lucknow, who was the guest speaker, addressed the gathering. After this, a skit was staged on the topic “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”. All principal heads of the departments, heads of the departments, officers and employees of the organisation were present on the occasion. After the programme, vote of thanks was delivered by Pulkit Srivastava, deputy chief vigilance officer, CORE, informed SK Dwivedi, chief public relations officer, CORE, Prayagraj.