NDA set to win all nine seats in bypolls: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates will win all nine seats, including Karhal, Kundarki, Katehri, Sisamau, Khair, Ghaziabad Sadar, Mirapur, Majhawan, and Phulpur, in the by-elections to be held next month. Keshav Prasad Maurya addressing the media persons in Prayagraj on Friday

Speaking to media persons soon after the filing of nomination papers by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Deepak Patel for the Phulpur seat in Prayagraj, Maurya said that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress now stands broken. The atmosphere that was created in favor of the SP and Congress in the Lok Sabha elections has vanished, he claimed.

Hitting out at the SP, Maurya said that all its claims of bypoll success are set to fall flat.

“Those who could not ride a bicycle in the 2022 assembly elections are dreaming of coming to power in 2027. From the crowd gathered for the nomination of the BJP candidate, it is clear that just like the lotus (BJP’s party symbol) bloomed in Phulpur in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024, it will bloom in the 2024 by-election as well,” he maintained.

“We are confident that with the blessings of the people of Phulpur, the lotus will bloom with a huge majority. We are going to lay a strong foundation for the 2027 elections with the help of the party workers. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s dream of coming to power in 2027 will lie shattered,” said Maurya.

He added that the alliance of SP and Congress lies broken and it is clear that whoever goes with Congress and SP drowns; that’s why everyone wants to go with the BJP. “We have won in Haryana for the third time and are going to win in Jharkhand and Maharashtra as well,” he said.