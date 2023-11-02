News / Cities / Others / NDRF to beef up patrolling on the Ganga for Dev Deepawali in Kashi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Nov 02, 2023 06:54 AM IST

The 11 NDRF Varanasi will deploy around 16 boats for patrolling in the Ganga on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 27

The 11 NDRF Varanasi will deploy around 16 boats for patrolling in the Ganga on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 27. In addition, Jal Police, SDRF and PAC will also deploy boats.

(HT FIle Photo)
(HT FIle Photo)

Uder guidance of DIG, 11NDRF, Manoj Kumar Sharma, around 16 boats will be equipped with lifebouy and life- saving jackets and advanced equipment with deep divers deployed on them. Five boats will be kept in reserve. In addition, water ambulances will be deployed, said NDRF 11 Inspector Jagdish Rana.

Rana said that boats will patrol from Assi Ghat to NaMo Ghat. They will keep a strict vigil and stay alert. Preparations for the deployment have already been completed.

Eight water ambulances will be deployed at Dashashwamedh, Assi, Kedar and Namo Ghat.

According to officials, boats not having life saving jackets will not be allowed to operate. Boatmen have already been instructed to keep life jackets and ensure that each passenger wear them.

According to the organisers, around 11 lakh earthen diyas will be lit on the ghats on Dev deepawali. Lakhs of devotees visit Kashi to catch the glimpses of the celebration in which all 84 ghats of Kashi illuminate with twinkling lights of the lamps.

Story Saved
