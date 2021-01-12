IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Special prosecutors appointed by us not binding on Delhi govt, police tells HC
RAF personnel seen on patrol at Shiv Vihar after six months since the North East Delhi riots in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
RAF personnel seen on patrol at Shiv Vihar after six months since the North East Delhi riots in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Special prosecutors appointed by us not binding on Delhi govt, police tells HC

The police, in an affidavit, told Justice Pratibha M Singh that it had merely sent a recommendation for the appointment of the SPPs under law but the decision was taken by the Delhi government using its constitutional power.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi :
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:58 AM IST

The Delhi police on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors (SPPs) for the north-east Delhi riots was not “binding” on the state government.

The police, in an affidavit, told Justice Pratibha M Singh that it had merely sent a recommendation for the appointment of the SPPs under law but the decision was taken by the Delhi government using its constitutional power. The investigating agency said that it would not want to interfere in the internal matters of the city government.

“…the police does not have the authority to appoint Special Public Prosecutors and it falls within the domain of the Delhi government. Delhi police being an investigating agency had recommended the name of the prosecutors who were met the criteria and had vast professional experience as practicing lawyers in criminal matters.

“However, such recommendations are not binding and the Delhi government, subject to the constitutional limitations, is empowered to appoint such SPPs,” the Delhi police said, while responding to a plea by the Delhi Prosecutors Welfare Association (DPWA) challenging appointment of the SPPs in the riots cases.

The police, in response, also said that an investigation is taken to its logical conclusion by prosecution and Delhi Police has consistently recommended the appointment of certain counsels as SPPs.

During the hearing, additional standing counsel of the Delhi government, Gautam Narayan told the court that the list sent by the police was initially rejected by the Delhi government, which had forwarded its own list of SPPs.

However, the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) intervened in the matter and did not agree with the Delhi government’s list and in view of the difference of opinion, the matter was referred to the President of India who approved the list sent by the police.

“The Delhi government only issued the notification informing about the appointment of the SPPs and it has not appointed them,” he added.

Justice Singh, after the brief hearing, was of the view that the petition appeared to be in the nature of a PIL and directed the high court registry to list it before the appropriate bench on March 15.

The plea filed through advocates Kushal Kumar and Akashdeep Gupta has questioned how SPPs can be appointed at the behest of the police. It has contended that the prosecution has to be independent and insulated from the police and therefore, the SPPs cannot be appointed at the behest of the investigating agency.

The petition has sought quashing of Delhi government’s June 24, 2020 notification appointing the SPPs, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the grounds that it was issued on police recommendations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them.Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them. (Representative Image)(PTI)
Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them.Several farmers said their family members are also travelling to Delhi on Wednesday to celebrate Lohri with them. (Representative Image)(PTI)
delhi news

Farmers say copies of new laws will be burnt on Lohri

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:20 AM IST
Farmer unions on Tuesday rejected the committee formed by the Supreme Court to resolve the stand-off over the three farm laws and termed it as a “proxy committee” of the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IMD scientists said the so-called feels-like temperature may be 2 degrees Celsius lower than the actual temperature recorded because of cold winds blowing in from the Himalayas at 15 to 25 kmph. (Representative Image)
IMD scientists said the so-called feels-like temperature may be 2 degrees Celsius lower than the actual temperature recorded because of cold winds blowing in from the Himalayas at 15 to 25 kmph. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Icy winds from Himalayas make Delhi shiver at 4.3°C

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:55 AM IST
The minimum temperature in Delhi fell to 4.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The air quality also deteriorated marginally and is likely to get worse in the coming days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The districts have also been asked to focus on vaccinating safai karmacharis, ambulance staff, and ward boys in addition to the doctors and nurses, the district officials said. (Representative Image)(Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)
The districts have also been asked to focus on vaccinating safai karmacharis, ambulance staff, and ward boys in addition to the doctors and nurses, the district officials said. (Representative Image)(Satyabrata Tripathy / HT Photo)
delhi news

Healthy and young to get the shot first

By Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Those between 20 and 49 years without comorbidities have to be selected in the list of 100 beneficiaries for each of the 89 centres that will kick-start the vaccination drive in Delhi, according to a communication from the state team to the district administrations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Delhi, the vaccination drive will be launched at 89 centres – which are part of the 5,000 sites approved by the Centre across the country – with healthcare workers being the first ones to get the jab.
In Delhi, the vaccination drive will be launched at 89 centres – which are part of the 5,000 sites approved by the Centre across the country – with healthcare workers being the first ones to get the jab.
delhi news

Shots in store, Delhi set for vaccine roll-out

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:23 AM IST
Capital receives 264,000 doses of Covishield; CM Kejriwal to launch the vaccination drive at Lok Nayak hospital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, in which the DDA also approved the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and other major decisions for the city’s development. (Representative Image)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, in which the DDA also approved the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy and other major decisions for the city’s development. (Representative Image)(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

DDA approves construction of Ravidas temple in Jahanpanah forest

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The proposal will now be sent to the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs for final notification after which the land will be handed over to the devotees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RAF personnel seen on patrol at Shiv Vihar after six months since the North East Delhi riots in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
RAF personnel seen on patrol at Shiv Vihar after six months since the North East Delhi riots in New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Special prosecutors appointed by us not binding on Delhi govt, police tells HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi :
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:58 AM IST
The police, in an affidavit, told Justice Pratibha M Singh that it had merely sent a recommendation for the appointment of the SPPs under law but the decision was taken by the Delhi government using its constitutional power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police have recovered much of the stolen items, the knife allegedly used in the crime and the girl’s clothes from the crime spot.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
The police have recovered much of the stolen items, the knife allegedly used in the crime and the girl’s clothes from the crime spot.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
delhi news

4,000 suspects scrutinised, 220 questioned to arrest molester

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:27 AM IST
The suspect, identified as Neetu Lal, had allegedly robbed the girl at knifepoint, tore off her clothes and molested her before a fightback by the girl forced him to flee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to details, nearly 3,500 employees of the three municipalities are likely to be roped-in during the massive vaccination programme, which will be conducted in different phases. (Representative Image)(AFP Photo)
According to details, nearly 3,500 employees of the three municipalities are likely to be roped-in during the massive vaccination programme, which will be conducted in different phases. (Representative Image)(AFP Photo)
delhi news

MCD strike cloud on Covid vaccination drive in Delhi

By Ashish Mishra, Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:40 AM IST
The vaccination programme will start in the city from January 16, with municipal employees — such as primary health workers, nursing staff and teachers — likely to be roped-in for the programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 11 rapid response teams in coordination with the district administrations also conducted inspections at various poultry markets, including INA and Kondli. (Representational image.)(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
The 11 rapid response teams in coordination with the district administrations also conducted inspections at various poultry markets, including INA and Kondli. (Representational image.)(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
delhi news

Bird flu: City scales up checks, 11 teams formed to inspect poultry markets

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The government’s animal husbandry unit said no fresh report on the 120 remaining samples has arrived on Tuesday from the two laboratories in Punjab’s Jaladhar and Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several hospital staff also clicked selfies when the vaccine was taken from the truck to the storage facility.
Several hospital staff also clicked selfies when the vaccine was taken from the truck to the storage facility.
delhi news

Claps, cheers greet arrival of vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi super speciality hospital

By Prawesh Lama
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Several people who had gathered near the hospital gate said they knew by the heavy police deployment that the “corona vaccine is coming”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the Delhi airport, a team comprising officials of the Airports Authority of India, ministry of civil aviation, health ministry, Delhi airport operator and Central Industrial Security Force received the vaccines and shifted them to the cargo terminal, where they are being stored in temperature controlled units. (Representative Image)
At the Delhi airport, a team comprising officials of the Airports Authority of India, ministry of civil aviation, health ministry, Delhi airport operator and Central Industrial Security Force received the vaccines and shifted them to the cargo terminal, where they are being stored in temperature controlled units. (Representative Image)
delhi news

Hopes up as maiden flight carrying Covishield reaches Delhi

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:33 AM IST
The consignment of 56 boxes of vaccine Covishield, having 12,000 doses in each, was later transported to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in Delhi’s Tahirpur and also to Karnal in Haryana, ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive, starting January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special cold storage facility has been created at RGSSH to store the vials.(PTI)
A special cold storage facility has been created at RGSSH to store the vials.(PTI)
delhi news

First batch of Covishield vials reaches Delhi's central storage facility

PTI, New Delh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said adequate security arrangements have been made at the storage site, and PCR vans will also cover them in their patrolling plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
Traffic moves slowly through a dense fog in New Delhi. Cold wave conditions continued across North India claiming 165 lives this winter. AFP PHOTO / Prakash Singh
delhi news

Delhi's minimum temperature dips to 4.3 degree Celsius

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:56 AM IST
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, an IMD official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Signature Bridge on a cold evening in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
A view of Signature Bridge on a cold evening in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi’s air quality poor, could improve later today: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:35 AM IST
The air quality of Delhi remained in the “poor” category on Tuesday, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting an increase in wind speeds during the day, which is expected to bring relief to the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court issued summons to the directorate of estate (DoE), ministry of labour and employment, and the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of property) Act (SAFEMA) in the suit asking them to file their statements.
The court issued summons to the directorate of estate (DoE), ministry of labour and employment, and the competent authority under Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of property) Act (SAFEMA) in the suit asking them to file their statements.
delhi news

Damages sought for property confiscated during Emergency

By Richa banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:21 AM IST
Justice Manoj Ohri issued summons on the plea filed by the children of 94-year-old Veera Sarin, who had recently moved the Supreme Court seeking to declare the national emergency “unconstitutional”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP